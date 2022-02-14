Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) PT Lowered to $20.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen cut shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $12.95 on Monday. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $35,604,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

