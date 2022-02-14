Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the January 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.13. 50,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,623. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Cogan purchased 1,000 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $100,010.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 208.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 84,758 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32,254 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

