Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the January 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.13. 50,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,623. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $29.95.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 208.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 84,758 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32,254 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.
About Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
