Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Tarola bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $37.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

