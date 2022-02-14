Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $88,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after acquiring an additional 639,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.18. 109,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a market cap of $652.13 million, a PE ratio of 134.83 and a beta of -0.03. Vital Farms has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $31.24.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

