Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.99

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

