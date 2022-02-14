Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.84. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE VNO traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

