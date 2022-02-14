Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Short Interest Update

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vossloh stock opened at $54.31 on Monday. Vossloh has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $54.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

