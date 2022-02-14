Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 391,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,668 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $17,487,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at $14,401,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $10,197,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $10,007,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of INTA stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.
