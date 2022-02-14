Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 94.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760,258 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 111.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,197,000 after acquiring an additional 535,342 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 29.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 665,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,332,000 after acquiring an additional 150,386 shares during the period. Finally, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 85.7% in the second quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,567,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $161.93 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $155.57 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of -89.96 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.46.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

