Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158,452 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.58 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

