Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 56,607.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 40.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 18.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.
In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALB stock opened at $230.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Albemarle (ALB)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.