Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 56,607.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 40.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 18.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $230.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.