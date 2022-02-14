Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $64.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

