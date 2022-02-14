Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,277 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 551,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

