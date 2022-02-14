Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 5,509 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,342,000 after buying an additional 389,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after buying an additional 234,591 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,156,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,133,000 after purchasing an additional 132,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

NYSE LYB opened at $101.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average of $95.52. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

