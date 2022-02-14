Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Trading 9.1% Higher

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) shares traded up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.27. 6,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 958,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Saturday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Vtex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vtex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

