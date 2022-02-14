Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $30.54. Approximately 83,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,820,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

WRBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $254,507.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought 438,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.97 per share, with a total value of $23,638,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,014,706 shares of company stock valued at $122,657,976 and have sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

