Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 37,407 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Waters were worth $35,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $321.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $340.18 and a 200-day moving average of $362.54. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $258.91 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

