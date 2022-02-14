Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.86.

WSO stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $261.08. 310,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,580. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.38. Watsco has a 1 year low of $233.13 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.32. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

