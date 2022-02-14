Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.86.
WSO stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $261.08. 310,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,580. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.38. Watsco has a 1 year low of $233.13 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.79.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.
