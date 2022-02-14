Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS WFTSF opened at $0.23 on Monday. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.
Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile
