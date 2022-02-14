Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. Weber’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Weber updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE WEBR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 71,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,600. Weber has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $20.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Weber by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Weber by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Weber by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

