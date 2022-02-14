Wedbush Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $1,270.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $1,296.00 to $1,270.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,479.61.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $854.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 1-year low of $780.00 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,163.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,376.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 338,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 338,945 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 135,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 324,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 9,627.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,951,000 after buying an additional 281,014 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Shopify by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,464,000 after buying an additional 184,664 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

