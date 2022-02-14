Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Lessened by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after buying an additional 2,941,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after buying an additional 11,476,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.51. 284,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,999,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

