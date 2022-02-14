Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives $26.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HOWL. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of HOWL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.78. 32,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,043. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,850,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,049,000. DC Funds LP purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,274,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,976,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,381,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Werewolf Therapeutics
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.
