WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) versus Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Head-To-Head Contrast

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

WesBanco has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WesBanco and Community Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco 0 5 0 0 2.00 Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

WesBanco currently has a consensus target price of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.77%. Given WesBanco’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WesBanco and Community Capital Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco $617.75 million 3.75 $242.26 million $3.52 10.41 Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares WesBanco and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco 39.22% 9.26% 1.43% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WesBanco beats Community Capital Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes trust services as well as alternative investment products including mutual funds. The company was founded on January 20, 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, WV.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

