West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-5.360-$-3.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.26 billion-$9.58 billion.

West Japan Railway stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,679. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. West Japan Railway has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on WJRYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded West Japan Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Japan Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

