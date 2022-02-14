Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,470 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $51,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMC opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 864.63 and a current ratio of 864.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CIO Greg E. Handler purchased 50,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler bought 25,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 85,741 shares of company stock valued at $186,560 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

