Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

WAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Shares of WAB stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average of $90.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $99.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John A. Olin purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.