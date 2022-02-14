Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Board of Directors Declares Share Repurchase Program

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.62. The company had a trading volume of 566,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $183.75 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.