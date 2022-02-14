Wild Craze (TSE:WILD) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wild Craze (TSE:WILD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$3.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$4.10.
WILD opened at C$2.96 on Thursday. Wild Craze has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$4.20.
Wild Craze Company Profile
