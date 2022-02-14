William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ITT in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. William Blair also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

ITT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

NYSE:ITT opened at $87.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.81. ITT has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in ITT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ITT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ITT by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 224,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,961,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ITT by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.