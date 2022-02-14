William Blair Weighs in on InnovAge Holding Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of InnovAge in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for InnovAge’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InnovAge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Shares of INNV stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,294,000 after acquiring an additional 449,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter worth $1,180,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 3,188.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares during the period. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

