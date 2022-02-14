Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

WTKWY stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,684. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.11.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

