Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WTKWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $99.42 on Monday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $119.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average is $110.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

