Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 32.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva stock opened at $115.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.67. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $90,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 933,433 shares of company stock valued at $140,841,960. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.