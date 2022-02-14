World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

WRLD stock opened at $208.63 on Friday. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $118.83 and a 1 year high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 20.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.50.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $600,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,953 shares of company stock worth $1,441,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,779,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

