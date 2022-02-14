Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:WH opened at $87.10 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $91.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

