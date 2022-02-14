XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at KeyCorp

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.38.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE:XPO opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $61.63 and a 1-year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.