XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 993,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,166,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

XSPA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 540,397 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 354,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 140,352 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

