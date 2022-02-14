Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Xylem has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xylem to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

NYSE XYL opened at $89.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

