Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Xylem has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xylem to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.
NYSE XYL opened at $89.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $138.78.
In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.
About Xylem
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xylem (XYL)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.