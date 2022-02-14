Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.98.

DAO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Youdao from $11.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE DAO opened at $13.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of -0.71. Youdao has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 30.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

