Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of ($3.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.93 to $22.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

Shares of ALGT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.33. The company had a trading volume of 220,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,464. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $116,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $1,882,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,657 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

