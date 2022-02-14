Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Avalara reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVLR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

AVLR traded down $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,131. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -85.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Avalara has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $191.67.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $588,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,541 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,275. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

