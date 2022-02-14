Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.08. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In related news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $2,867,546.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,032 shares of company stock worth $7,471,950.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.66. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

