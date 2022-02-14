Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for GlobalFoundries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GlobalFoundries.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. GlobalFoundries’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

GFS stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. GlobalFoundries has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

