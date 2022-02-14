Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Brokerages expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to announce $700,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $630,000.00 and the highest is $840,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $2.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $3.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.84 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novan by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOVN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.96. 67,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,757. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00. Novan has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.