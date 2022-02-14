Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pear Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pear Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEAR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.91. 210,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,777. Pear Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,020,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,326,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics Inc is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

