Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.45. Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 223,908 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,617 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $192.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.14. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

