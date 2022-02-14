Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Will Post Earnings of $8.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) will report earnings of $8.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.29 to $8.50. Virtus Investment Partners posted earnings of $6.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full year earnings of $39.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.72 to $40.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $43.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $41.95 to $45.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $256.24 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $226.38 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $228,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

