Zacks: Analysts Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.00 Million

Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to announce $254.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.32 million and the highest is $259.69 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $90.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 181.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $798.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $816.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,057 shares in the last quarter. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $23,367,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,026 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AHT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 774,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.61. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.