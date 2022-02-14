Zacks: Analysts Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.00 Million

Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to announce $254.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.32 million and the highest is $259.69 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $90.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 181.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $798.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $816.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
AHT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 774,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.61. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $77.90.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.
