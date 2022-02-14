Zacks: Analysts Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.96 Million

Analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce $314.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.91 million to $320.00 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $289.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 445.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $1,717,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth $230,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B opened at $45.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

